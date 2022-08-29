Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $86.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

