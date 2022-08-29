Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 1.6 %

Chemed stock opened at $474.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.