Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 43,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $629,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,660.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

