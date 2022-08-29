Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

