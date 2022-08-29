Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $27.88 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.