Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.97 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

