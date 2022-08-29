Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

