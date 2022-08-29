Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,534 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

