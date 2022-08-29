Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,998,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 919,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $139.22 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

