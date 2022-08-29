Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,600 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after acquiring an additional 77,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Down 4.4 %

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $210.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

