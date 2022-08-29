Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 16,700 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after buying an additional 1,414,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after buying an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,715,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after buying an additional 4,277,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

