Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 19,100 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

