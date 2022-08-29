Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 829,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

PNFP opened at $82.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.