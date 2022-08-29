Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

