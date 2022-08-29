Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $100,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

