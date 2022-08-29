Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,800 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

