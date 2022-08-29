Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,200 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of FND stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

