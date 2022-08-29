Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,900 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.
Envista Price Performance
Shares of Envista stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envista (NVST)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.