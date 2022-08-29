Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,900 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.