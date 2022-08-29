Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 551 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $8,170,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 90.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,197 shares of company stock worth $1,471,956. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

