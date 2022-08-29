Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,200 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NNN stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.