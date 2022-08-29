Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,900 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Qiagen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,130,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Qiagen by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

