Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,200 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

About American Campus Communities

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.