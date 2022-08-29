Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $623,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

