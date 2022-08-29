Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

