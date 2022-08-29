Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 592,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 502,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

