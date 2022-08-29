Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

HUBB opened at $210.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $225.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

