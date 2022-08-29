Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,982,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 93,604 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 156,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

