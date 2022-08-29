Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 404.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $236.20 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.