Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Infosys were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.64 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

