Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after acquiring an additional 141,106 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 31.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 127,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE IR opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.