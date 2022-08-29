Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Buys 750 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.6 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

