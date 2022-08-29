Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Buys 750 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.6 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.