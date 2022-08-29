Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $164,935.47 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after buying an additional 96,151 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 52.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

