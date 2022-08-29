Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 577.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $87.12 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

