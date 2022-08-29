Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,303,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

