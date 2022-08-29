Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.27 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

