JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $75.81 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $75,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $958,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,377 shares of company stock worth $22,612,991. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

