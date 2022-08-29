JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $76.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $76,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

