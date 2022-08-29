JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $77.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $77,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,757,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $264.17 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

