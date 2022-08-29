JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $75,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $223.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.