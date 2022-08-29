JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,605,450 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $84,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

