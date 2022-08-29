JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $85,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after acquiring an additional 596,358 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $11,512,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 186,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $56.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

