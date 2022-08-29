JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $89,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $278.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.20 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

