KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE KKR opened at $51.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

