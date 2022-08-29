Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

