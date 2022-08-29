Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 3.0 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.