Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $140.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.