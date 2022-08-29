Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,062.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 62.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

MANH opened at $142.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

