Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,801 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.71 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.