Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 98,638 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 155.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 216,914 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PNM opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

