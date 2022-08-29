Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 11,728 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $3,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $4,114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 17.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MSA Safety Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $121.82 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.